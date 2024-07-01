Jerusalem Post
Houthis say conducted military operations targeting four ships 'linked to the US, UK, and Israel'

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 1, 2024 23:11

Yemen's Houthis said on Monday that they conducted four military operations targeting four ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean Seas as well as the Indian Ocean "linked to the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel."

In the first operation, "Israeli ship MSC Unific was targeted in the Arabian Sea," Yahya Sarea, the Yemeni group's spokesperson said.

"A US oil tanker Delonix" was also targeted in a second operation that was carried out in the Red Sea "for the second time this week," he added.

The third operation targeted "UK landing ship Anvil Point in the Indian Ocean" and a fourth operation in the Mediterranean Sea targeted a ship that Sarea identified as the "Lucky Sailor".

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the claims.



