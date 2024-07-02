Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump to seek overturn of NY hush money conviction after immunity ruling -NYT

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 2, 2024 15:49

Donald Trump's lawyers plan to ask that his May conviction on criminal charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star be set aside due to the US Supreme Court's ruling this week on presidential immunity, according to the New York Times.

The Times, citing a person with knowledge of the matter, said on Monday that the letter seeking permission to file the motion would not be made public until Tuesday at the earliest and would come ahead of the sentencing scheduled for July 11.

The justices wrote in a landmark ruling on Monday that Trump could not be prosecuted for actions within his constitutional powers as president but could be prosecuted for private acts.

That decision ensured the Republican presidential candidate would not go to trial on federal criminal charges before the November 5 election, which involved his efforts to undo his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. Trump has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

About 60 people feared dead in stampede in northern India
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 03:17 PM
IDF intercepts two suspicious aerial targets near northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 03:12 PM
Israel spent $1.1b on nuclear weapons in 2023
By DEAN SHMUEL ELMAS/GLOBES/TNS
07/02/2024 12:16 PM
Iran doesn't want regional war, but will help Hezbollah if needed
By MAARIV
07/02/2024 12:01 PM
Gaza begins desalination facility amid Israeli criticism
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/02/2024 10:29 AM
Body inside bus storage compartment not criminal activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 09:00 AM
Terrorists, Israel's IDF exchange fire in multiple West Bank locations
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/02/2024 06:28 AM
Australia police arrests teen boy after stabbing at Sydney university
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 04:03 AM
North Korea claims new ballistic missile carrying super-large warhead
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 12:31 AM
Security guard assaulted outside Jewish school in French city of Nice
By MICHAEL STARR
07/01/2024 11:30 PM
Car drives into crowd near Seoul city hall, nine dead
By REUTERS
07/01/2024 10:35 PM
Yemen's Houthis claim to target Israel, US, UK-linked ships
By REUTERS
07/01/2024 10:24 PM
Fire that broke out in Jerusalem mountains under control
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 07:54 PM
Rockets land in open areas after alarms in Israel's North, IDF reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 07:18 PM
UK strongly opposes Israel legalizing West Bank outposts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 04:45 PM