Trump to seek overturn of NY hush money conviction after immunity ruling -NYT

Donald Trump's lawyers plan to ask that his May conviction on criminal charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star be set aside due to the US Supreme Court's ruling this week on presidential immunity, according to the New York Times.

The Times, citing a person with knowledge of the matter, said on Monday that the letter seeking permission to file the motion would not be made public until Tuesday at the earliest and would come ahead of the sentencing scheduled for July 11.

The justices wrote in a landmark ruling on Monday that Trump could not be prosecuted for actions within his constitutional powers as president but could be prosecuted for private acts.

That decision ensured the Republican presidential candidate would not go to trial on federal criminal charges before the November 5 election, which involved his efforts to undo his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. Trump has pleaded not guilty to those charges.