Netanyahu responds to NYT report on disagreements with IDF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded on Tuesday to the New York Times report which claimed that IDF generals wish for a ceasefire in Gaza.

שיהיה ברור, נסיים את המלחמה רק לאחר שנשיג את כל מטרותיה >> pic.twitter.com/IBoRKZhIL7 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 2, 2024

"Anonymous sources briefed The New York Times. They said that Israel will be ready to end the war before achieving all of its goals. I don't know who those unnamed parties are, but I'm here to make it unequivocally clear - it won't happen," Netnayahu said in a video published on X, formerly Twitter.

"We will end the war only after we achieve all of its goals, including the elimination of Hamas and the release of all our hostages. The political echelon defined these goals for the IDF, and the IDF has all the means to achieve them. We don't give in to defeat either at the New York Times or anywhere else. We are imbued with the spirit of victory," he concluded.