The initial findings of an investigation conducted by the Military Intelligence Directorate into the events of the October 7 intelligence failure were presented on Monday to IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, according to a Channel 12 report on Tuesday.
Initial findings of military Oct. 7 probe presented to Halevi - report
