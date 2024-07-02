Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

State Attorney requests criminal investigation into minister Ben-Gvir - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 2, 2024 22:54

The State Attorney’s Office has called on Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara to open a criminal investigation into National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, public broadcaster Kan reported on Tuesday.

It said that prosecutors were looking at possibly charging Ben-Gvir for inciting violence against the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Ben-Gvir responded to the report, saying, “Unbelievable! The State Prosecutor is attempting to prosecute an Israeli minister for “incitement” against citizens of an enemy state who celebrated the deaths of our soldiers in Gaza on October 7. This is a demonstration of case fabrication, orchestrated by the deep state mechanisms of the attorney-general. Instead of focusing on targeted operations in Gaza, the Shin Bet and the State Attorney are targeting an Israeli minister. This attempt will fail.”

Mysterious package delivered to Israel PMO
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 10:23 PM
IDF enabling humanitarian pauses in the Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 09:49 PM
Turkey closes Syria border after violence flares in both countries
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 09:15 PM
Biden to give first post-debate televised interview with ABC News
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 09:09 PM
Initial findings of military Oct. 7 probe presented to Halevi - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 08:56 PM
Vandalism of Jewish cemetery leaves community 'heartbroken'
By MICHAEL STARR
07/02/2024 08:40 PM
Meta allows the use of the word 'Shaheed' in its posts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 05:09 PM
Netanyahu responds to NYT report on disagreements with IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 05:00 PM
State Comptroller says he is considering reviewing Abu Salmiya's release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 04:50 PM
Trump to seek overturn of NY hush money conviction after immunity ruling
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 03:48 PM
About 60 people feared dead in stampede in northern India
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 03:17 PM
IDF intercepts two suspicious aerial targets near northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 03:12 PM
Israel spent $1.1b on nuclear weapons in 2023
By DEAN SHMUEL ELMAS/GLOBES/TNS
07/02/2024 12:16 PM
Iran doesn't want regional war, but will help Hezbollah if needed
By MAARIV
07/02/2024 12:01 PM
Gaza begins desalination facility amid Israeli criticism
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/02/2024 10:29 AM