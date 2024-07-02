State Attorney requests criminal investigation into minister Ben-Gvir - report

The State Attorney’s Office has called on Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara to open a criminal investigation into National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, public broadcaster Kan reported on Tuesday.

It said that prosecutors were looking at possibly charging Ben-Gvir for inciting violence against the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Ben-Gvir responded to the report, saying, “Unbelievable! The State Prosecutor is attempting to prosecute an Israeli minister for “incitement” against citizens of an enemy state who celebrated the deaths of our soldiers in Gaza on October 7. This is a demonstration of case fabrication, orchestrated by the deep state mechanisms of the attorney-general. Instead of focusing on targeted operations in Gaza, the Shin Bet and the State Attorney are targeting an Israeli minister. This attempt will fail.”