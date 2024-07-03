By land and air: IDF kills terrorist, demolishes terror infrastructure in Gaza

IDF troops of the 98th Division operated in the Shejaia area of the Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists, finding weapons, and destroying terror infrastructure, the military said on Wednesday.

The IDF noted that paratroopers destroyed in the past day some 50 terrorist structures. Troops also conducted raids during which they found operational shafts and weapons, among which were Kalashnikovs, grenades, and cartridges.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In central Gaza, troops of the 99th Division operated together with the Israel Air Force (IAF), eliminating terrorists that posed a threat to the forces.

The IDF also stated that troops of the 162nd Division acted jointly with the IAF, killing terrorists and demolishing terror infrastructure.

During one such operation, the military added, a jet struck a military building and killed two terrorists in it.