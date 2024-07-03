Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

By land and air: IDF kills terrorist, demolishes terror infrastructure in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF troops of the 98th Division operated in the Shejaia area of the Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists, finding weapons, and destroying terror infrastructure, the military said on Wednesday. 

The IDF noted that paratroopers destroyed in the past day some 50 terrorist structures. Troops also conducted raids during which they found operational shafts and weapons, among which were Kalashnikovs, grenades, and cartridges. 

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In central Gaza, troops of the 99th Division operated together with the Israel Air Force (IAF), eliminating terrorists that posed a threat to the forces. 

The IDF also stated that troops of the 162nd Division acted jointly with the IAF, killing terrorists and demolishing terror infrastructure.

During one such operation, the military added, a jet struck a military building and killed two terrorists in it. 



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Twenty five House Dems prepare to call on Biden to step aside
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 07:19 AM
Israel's IDF conducts airstrikes on Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/03/2024 06:41 AM
Israel's IDF deployed to protect Palestinian drivers from stone throwers
By SHLOMI HELLER
07/02/2024 11:31 PM
Houthis claim attack on target in Haifa
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 11:27 PM
Mysterious package delivered to Israel PMO
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 10:23 PM
State Attorney requests criminal investigation into minister Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 10:00 PM
IDF enabling humanitarian pauses in the Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 09:49 PM
Turkey closes Syria border after violence flares in both countries
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 09:15 PM
Biden to give first post-debate televised interview with ABC News
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 09:09 PM
Initial findings of military Oct. 7 probe presented to Halevi - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 08:56 PM
Vandalism of Jewish cemetery leaves community 'heartbroken'
By MICHAEL STARR
07/02/2024 08:40 PM
Meta allows the use of the word 'Shaheed' in its posts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 05:09 PM
Netanyahu responds to NYT report on disagreements with IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 05:00 PM
State Comptroller says he is considering reviewing Abu Salmiya's release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 04:50 PM
Trump to seek overturn of NY hush money conviction after immunity ruling
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 03:48 PM