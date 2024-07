An IDF aerial aircraft struck on Tuesday night a terror cell in the Nur Shams camp in the West Bank, after IDF troops and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) forces detected four terrorists planting explosives in the area, the military said on Wednesday.

This was the same area in which explosives had been situated on Monday.

The military noted the four terrorists who were subsequently eliminated were Muhammad Shehade, Muhammad Kanouah, Yazid Shafa, and Namer Ibrahim.