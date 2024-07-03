Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Number of Israeli firms that believe war is impediment to business decreases - CBS

By EVE YOUNG

The percentage of businesses reporting that Israel's security situation is a significant impediment dropped in the second quarter of 2024, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics' Business Tendency Survey for June 2024.

This percentage spiked at the start of the Israel-Hamas war, and dropped steeply in Q2, 2024 for retail; dropping more slowly for industry, said the CBS. As of the end of Q2, 2024, for industry this percentage stood at 17% and for retail at 11%.

The survey also found that the proportion of businesses in hi-tech production who defined the difficulty of penetrating new markets as a significant impediment climbed over time, and stood at 22% in Q2, 2024. This is compared to 9% at the start of 2024.

Overall, businesses reported that their net balances were positive across all sectors in June, the survey found. Net balances between May and April showed increased sales in industry and the service sector and a decrease in retail sales. Expectations for July were positive for all sectors other than construction and hotels. 

Russia's Putin hold talks with Turkey's Erdogan in Astana
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 03:44 PM
IDF aircraft strikes a terror cell in Nur Shams, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 03:00 PM
37,953 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 02:42 PM
Man arrested for threats against New York Hasidic village
By MICHAEL STARR
07/03/2024 11:28 AM
Police arrest two suspects in Mount Scopus for arson
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 10:38 AM
Border police officers arrested for illegal activities
By SHLOMI HELLER
07/03/2024 10:36 AM
IDF troops operate in Shejaia, Rafah and central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 09:52 AM
Twenty five House Dems prepare to call on Biden to step aside
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 07:19 AM
Israel's IDF conducts airstrikes on Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/03/2024 06:41 AM
Israel's IDF deployed to protect Palestinian drivers from stone throwers
By SHLOMI HELLER
07/02/2024 11:31 PM
Houthis claim attack on target in Haifa
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 11:27 PM
Mysterious package delivered to Israel PMO
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 10:23 PM
State Attorney requests criminal investigation into minister Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 10:00 PM
IDF enabling humanitarian pauses in the Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 09:49 PM
Turkey closes Syria border after violence flares in both countries
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 09:15 PM