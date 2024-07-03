Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets US Congressman Josh Gottheimer in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 3, 2024 16:21

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Congressman Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Also at the meeting were the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, the head of the Negev Development Authority, and diplomatic advisor Ofir Paldi.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Congressman Gottheimer for his consistent support for Israel and for American support for Israel since the beginning of the conflict. Netanyahu emphasized the importance of an alliance against the Iranian axis.

Additionally, the Prime Minister noted that he is looking forward to speaking in Congress, where he can express Israel's position to American and global audiences.



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Fire in Jerusalem leaves seven lightly injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 05:22 PM
Erdogan tells Putin that Turkey can help reach fair end to Ukraine war
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 05:13 PM
Houthis, Aden government agree on release of Islah party member Qahtan
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 05:07 PM
Cyber unit investigates suspect on suspicion of incitement against PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 05:02 PM
Two Border Police personnel face extended detentions for corruption
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 04:55 PM
Putin tells Xi: We act in the interests of Russia and China
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 04:47 PM
Rocket and missile fire strikes house in the Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 04:33 PM
Israel's Gallant: If we have to we're ready to fight Hezbollah
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 04:10 PM
Russia's Putin hold talks with Turkey's Erdogan in Astana
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 03:44 PM
Israeli firms say security situation is not as concerning for business
By EVE YOUNG
07/03/2024 03:37 PM
IDF aircraft strikes a terror cell in Nur Shams, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 03:00 PM
37,953 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 02:42 PM
Man arrested for threats against New York Hasidic village
By MICHAEL STARR
07/03/2024 11:28 AM
Police arrest two suspects in Mount Scopus for arson
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 10:38 AM
Border police officers arrested for illegal activities
By SHLOMI HELLER
07/03/2024 10:36 AM