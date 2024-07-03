PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets US Congressman Josh Gottheimer in Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Congressman Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Also at the meeting were the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, the head of the Negev Development Authority, and diplomatic advisor Ofir Paldi.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Congressman Gottheimer for his consistent support for Israel and for American support for Israel since the beginning of the conflict. Netanyahu emphasized the importance of an alliance against the Iranian axis.

Additionally, the Prime Minister noted that he is looking forward to speaking in Congress, where he can express Israel's position to American and global audiences.