Cyber unit Lahav 433 has opened an investigation into suspicion of inciting violence against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a demonstration in Caesarea, the Israel Police announced Wednesday.

The suspect, Ami Dror, age 51 and from Tel Aviv, was summoned on Wednesday to the offices of Cyber Unit Lahav 433 for questioning.

Following an interrogation, the suspect was released under restrictive conditions. He is one of the leaders of the anti-government demonstrations.