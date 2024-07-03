"Hamas continues to insist on a principle clause in the outline that will prevent Israel from returning to fighting after phase one of the outline, which is unacceptable to Israel. There are other gaps that have not yet been closed," a senior security official said, Israeli media reported Wednesday.
Senior security official: 'Hamas continues to insist on a principle clause in the outline'
