Sgt. Aleksandr Iakiminskyi, from Nahariya, is killed in terror attack in Karmiel

Sergeant (Sgt.) Aleksandr Iakiminskyi, 19, from Nahariya, a driver in the 71st Battalion, 188th Brigade, fell during a stabbing attack in Karmiel while off-duty.

Another soldier from the 71st Battalion, 188th Brigade was severely wounded in the attack. He was the one initially attacked.

Sgt. Iakiminskyi was armed when his friend was attacked, disarmed the terrorist and shot him. In this process he was also stabbed.

Nahariya municipality mourns death

The city of Nahariya said in a statement that it is mourning Iakiminskyi's death. "The city of Nahariya shares in the deep sorrow of the Iakiminskyi family on the loss of their eldest son Aleksandr," the statement began. "On behalf of the residents of the city, we embrace and support his parents, Olga and Nikolai, his brother Ilya, and all the family members during this difficult time." Magen David Adom paramedics at the scene in Karmiel. July 3, 2024. (credit: MDA)

Yisrael Beytenu Chair Avigdor Liberman expressed his condolences to Sgt. Iakiminskyi's family on X, formerly Twitter.

"With his heroic actions, Aleksandr saved many lives and prevented the escape of the terrorist. I send my condolences and encouragement and share in his family's deep sorrow," Liberman stated. He called the sergeant a "hero of Israel."