Ministry of Health: 153 people have been diagnosed with West Nile virus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 3, 2024 19:10

As of Wednesday, 153 people have been diagnosed with West Nile Virus, and 11 have died from the disease, the Health Ministry reported.

Most of the patients are from the central region of the country. Generally, about 80% of those infected do not develop symptoms of West Nile fever, and about 20% of those infected will experience varying degrees of symptoms, including fever, general malaise, headache, or body aches.

Neurological complications will occur in less than 1% of those infected. It is important to note that the virus does not spread from person to person, and the disease does not transmit back from humans to mosquitoes. 

