Britain's Conservative Party all-but conceded election defeat to Keir Starmer's Labour on Wednesday, a day before polling stations even opened, and warned that the opposition party was on course for a record-breaking victory.

Opinion polls show the center-left Labour Party is set for a big win in Thursday's vote that would end 14 years of Conservative government and hand Starmer the keys to the prime minister's Number 10 Downing Street office on Friday morning.

You Gov's final seat projection published on Wednesday put Labour on track to win a majority of 212 seats, the largest of any party in modern history.

Both Starmer and Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak kicked off the last day of campaigning before polls open warning voters of dire economic consequences if the other man wins.