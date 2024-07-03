Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK's Conservatives say Labour rivals heading for record-breaking election win

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 3, 2024 19:36

Britain's Conservative Party all-but conceded election defeat to Keir Starmer's Labour on Wednesday, a day before polling stations even opened, and warned that the opposition party was on course for a record-breaking victory.

Opinion polls show the center-left Labour Party is set for a big win in Thursday's vote that would end 14 years of Conservative government and hand Starmer the keys to the prime minister's Number 10 Downing Street office on Friday morning.

You Gov's final seat projection published on Wednesday put Labour on track to win a majority of 212 seats, the largest of any party in modern history.

Both Starmer and Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak kicked off the last day of campaigning before polls open warning voters of dire economic consequences if the other man wins.

Palestinian carries out hit-and-run attack in Asael in southern Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 07:40 PM
Ukraine, Israel discuss cooperation, global threats, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 07:29 PM
Palestinian security forces recover Israeli in Jalzon refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 07:29 PM
Health Ministry: 153 people have been diagnosed with West Nile virus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 07:09 PM
Senior diplomat: 'Hamas continues insisting on a principle clause
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 06:12 PM
Fire in Jerusalem leaves seven lightly injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 05:22 PM
Erdogan tells Putin that Turkey can help reach fair end to Ukraine war
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 05:13 PM
Houthis, Aden government agree on release of Islah party member Qahtan
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 05:07 PM
Cyber unit investigates suspect on suspicion of incitement against PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 05:02 PM
Two Border Police personnel face extended detentions for corruption
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 04:55 PM
Rocket and missile fire strikes house in the Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 04:33 PM
PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets US Congressman Josh Gottheimer in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 04:18 PM
Israel's Gallant: If we have to we're ready to fight Hezbollah
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 04:10 PM
Russia's Putin hold talks with Turkey's Erdogan in Astana
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 03:44 PM
Israeli firms say security situation is not as concerning for business
By EVE YOUNG
07/03/2024 03:37 PM