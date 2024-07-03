Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Liberman: We must use all available means to stop Iran's nuclear program

"In this confrontation between Israel and the Axis of Evil, we must emerge victorious. Without neutralizing Iran and dismantling its nuclear program, we cannot defeat Hezbollah or Hamas," Chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, MK Avigdor Liberman said on Wednesday.

"To halt Iran's nuclear program, which is already in advanced stages, we must use all available means at our disposal. It should be clear that at this stage, preventing Iran's nuclear weapons through conventional methods is not feasible," Liberman added.