IAF attacks three Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) attacked three of Hezbollah's rocket launchers in southern Lebanon, including one launcher from which rockets were toward northern Israel Wednesday evening, the IDF reported.

Following sirens activated in the north, some of the rockets were intercepted, a number fell in the area of Kiryat Shmona, and most of the launches fell in open areas with no casualties reported.

Firefighting forces are currently working to extinguish several fires that broke out due to the launches.