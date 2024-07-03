Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF attacks three Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 3, 2024 21:32

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) attacked three of Hezbollah's rocket launchers in southern Lebanon, including one launcher from which rockets were toward northern Israel Wednesday evening, the IDF reported.

Following sirens activated in the north, some of the rockets were intercepted, a number fell in the area of Kiryat Shmona, and most of the launches fell in open areas with no casualties reported.

Firefighting forces are currently working to extinguish several fires that broke out due to the launches.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Israel studying Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire proposal, says Mossad
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 09:21 PM
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate terrorist in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 09:04 PM
MK Liberman: We must use available means to stop Iran's nuclear program
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 08:48 PM
Palestinian carries out hit-and-run attack in Asael in southern Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 07:40 PM
Ukraine, Israel discuss cooperation, global threats, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 07:29 PM
Palestinian security forces recover Israeli in Jalzon refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 07:29 PM
UK's Labour to win largest majority in modern history, YouGov forecasts
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 07:20 PM
Health Ministry: 153 people have been diagnosed with West Nile virus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 07:09 PM
Senior diplomat: 'Hamas continues insisting on a principle clause
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 06:12 PM
Fire in Jerusalem leaves seven lightly injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 05:22 PM
Erdogan tells Putin that Turkey can help reach fair end to Ukraine war
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 05:13 PM
Cyber unit investigates suspect on suspicion of incitement against PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 05:02 PM
Two Border Police personnel face extended detentions for corruption
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 04:55 PM
Rocket and missile fire strikes house in the Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 04:33 PM
PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets US Congressman Josh Gottheimer in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 04:18 PM