Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia's SAMI and Turkish firms establish new defense industry collaborations

By REUTERS

State-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) said early on Thursday it signed three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Turkish companies to "support the localization of defense industries" in the kingdom.

In a statement, SAMI said it agreed with Turkey's drone maker Baykar to "establish manufacturing capabilities" and develop systems for Baykar's unmanned aerial vehicles in Saudi Arabia.

It also agreed with Turkish aerospace and defense company Aselsan ASELS.IS will explore opportunities to develop defense electronics technologies in the kingdom.

In addition, SAMI signed a preliminary agreement with Turkey's Fergani Space to " develop emerging technologies in the kingdom to serve the global space sector," the statement said.

Four moderately wounded in shooting in Kafr Kassem, central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 02:10 AM
Pro-Palestinian protesters clear out Canadian campus encampment
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 01:49 AM
Hamas leader talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 12:15 AM
US military says it destroyed two Houthi radar sites in Yemen
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 11:42 PM
US says it had no involvement in attempted failed coup in Bolivia
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 10:04 PM
IAF attacks three Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 09:31 PM
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate terrorist in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 09:04 PM
MK Liberman: We must use available means to stop Iran's nuclear program
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 08:48 PM
Palestinian carries out hit-and-run attack in Asael in southern Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 07:40 PM
Ukraine, Israel discuss cooperation, global threats, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 07:29 PM
Palestinian security forces recover Israeli in Jalzon refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 07:29 PM
UK's Labour to win largest majority in modern history, YouGov forecasts
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 07:20 PM
Health Ministry: 153 people have been diagnosed with West Nile virus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 07:09 PM
Senior diplomat: 'Hamas continues insisting on a principle clause
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 06:12 PM
Fire in Jerusalem leaves seven lightly injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 05:22 PM