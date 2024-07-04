Saudi Arabia's SAMI and Turkish firms establish new defense industry collaborations

State-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) said early on Thursday it signed three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Turkish companies to "support the localization of defense industries" in the kingdom.

In a statement, SAMI said it agreed with Turkey's drone maker Baykar to "establish manufacturing capabilities" and develop systems for Baykar's unmanned aerial vehicles in Saudi Arabia.

It also agreed with Turkish aerospace and defense company Aselsan ASELS.IS will explore opportunities to develop defense electronics technologies in the kingdom.

In addition, SAMI signed a preliminary agreement with Turkey's Fergani Space to " develop emerging technologies in the kingdom to serve the global space sector," the statement said.