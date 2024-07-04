Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pro-Palestinian protesters clear out Canadian campus encampment

By REUTERS

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters cleared out tents and tarps on Wednesday from a fenced-off grassy area on the campus of Canada's largest university, where for two months, they had held an encampment ahead of an evening deadline.

In a ruling on Tuesday, an Ontario judge ordered the protesters to leave by 6 p.m. on Wednesday (2200 GMT), granting an injunction requested by the University of Toronto. The judge said that, in this case, free expression was no defense against trespassing.

"We are leaving on our terms to protect our community," said Mohammad Yassin, a recent University of Toronto graduate, a Palestinian, and a spokesman for the protesters, to a crowd of supporters and reporters outside the former encampment site.

He added that the occupation during the school's convocation period was "a massive victory."

The protesters had been calling on the University of Toronto to disclose its investments, divest from investments associated with the Israeli occupation, and cut ties with some Israeli-affiliated institutions.

"Negotiations have been frozen for a little while now," Yassin said.

University of Toronto President Meric Gertler said in a statement Wednesday he was pleased the encampment had ended peacefully.

"Members of our community continue to be free to exercise their right to free speech and lawful protest," he said.



Related Tags
Pro-Palestinian demonstration - day - Headline
Four moderately wounded in shooting in Kafr Kassem, central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 02:10 AM
Saudi Arabia's SAMI and Turkish firms establish new defense collab.
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 01:25 AM
Hamas leader talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 12:15 AM
US military says it destroyed two Houthi radar sites in Yemen
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 11:42 PM
US says it had no involvement in attempted failed coup in Bolivia
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 10:04 PM
IAF attacks three Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 09:31 PM
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate terrorist in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 09:04 PM
MK Liberman: We must use available means to stop Iran's nuclear program
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 08:48 PM
Palestinian carries out hit-and-run attack in Asael in southern Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 07:40 PM
Ukraine, Israel discuss cooperation, global threats, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 07:29 PM
Palestinian security forces recover Israeli in Jalzon refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 07:29 PM
UK's Labour to win largest majority in modern history, YouGov forecasts
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 07:20 PM
Health Ministry: 153 people have been diagnosed with West Nile virus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 07:09 PM
Senior diplomat: 'Hamas continues insisting on a principle clause
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 06:12 PM
Fire in Jerusalem leaves seven lightly injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 05:22 PM