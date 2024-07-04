Jerusalem Post
Jewish soldier laid to rest in Ukraine

By MICHAEL STARR

Jewish Ukrainian soldier Anton Beskonechniy was laid to rest on Wednesday in Mykolaiv after having been killed while fighting on the front against Russia.

The Chabad Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine said that the family had told Mykolaiv Rabbi Shalom Gottlieb the body had been damaged by Russian munitions, and only his lower limbs remained to be buried.

"It was a very difficult, heartbreaking funeral for a young man who gave his life at the front," Gottlieb said in a statement. "Unfortunately, I did not know the late Anton in his lifetime and it was only after his death that his family members contacted us and requested a Jewish burial."

The federation said that since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022 dozens of Jewish soldiers had been killed. Many had not yet been given proper Jewish burials.

Hezbollah launched over 200 rockets targeting Israeli military positions
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 12:00 PM
Putin holds talks with Iran's interim president
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 11:30 AM
Hadera resident attempts bank heist, in police custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 09:57 AM
IAF fighter jets strike key Hezbollah infrastructure overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 07:27 AM
Four moderately wounded in shooting in Kafr Kassem, central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 02:10 AM
Pro-Palestinian protesters clear out Canadian campus encampment
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 01:49 AM
Saudi Arabia's SAMI and Turkish firms establish new defense collab.
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 01:25 AM
Hamas leader talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 12:15 AM
US military says it destroyed two Houthi radar sites in Yemen
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 11:42 PM
US says it had no involvement in attempted failed coup in Bolivia
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 10:04 PM
IAF attacks three Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 09:31 PM
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate terrorist in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 09:04 PM
MK Liberman: We must use available means to stop Iran's nuclear program
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 08:48 PM
Palestinian carries out hit-and-run attack in Asael in southern Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2024 07:40 PM
Ukraine, Israel discuss cooperation, global threats, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 07:29 PM