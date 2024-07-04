IAF strikes kill Hamas terrorists hiding in UNRWA school

Israel Air Force fighter jets, under the direction of the Southern Command, struck terrorists who were using UNRWA school buildings in the area of Gaza City, the IDF reported on Thursday.

The "Alqahirah" School in Al-Furqan and the "Musa" School in Daraj Tuffah were used as hiding places for terrorists and operational headquarters for active members of Hamas. Attacks were planned, directed, and executed by terrorists in these schools.

As part of the preparation process for the strike, several steps were taken to mitigate harm to uninvolved civilians, including conducting aerial surveillance, using precise munition, and additional intelligence measures, according to the IDF.