France to deploy more police to prevent trouble after Sunday election

By REUTERS

Some 30,000 police will be deployed across France late on Sunday following the high-stakes runoff of a parliamentary election to ensure there is no trouble, a minister said, as three candidates said they had been victims of attacks on the campaign trail.

Sunday's second round will determine whether Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) secures a parliamentary majority for the first time and forms the next government in France, the euro zone's second-largest economy.

The campaign has been marred by political tensions but also growing violence.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he would be "very careful" about security on Sunday evening when the election's results will be announced.

Some 5,000 of the 30,000 police deployed that evening will be located in Paris and its surroundings, and they will "ensure that the radical right and radical left do not take advantage of the situation to cause mayhem", he told France 2 TV.

