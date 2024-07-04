Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Reports of stabbing at the Versailles Palace near Paris, tourists evacuated

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Initial footage of commotion following an alleged stabbing at the Versailles Palace near Paris circulated on X, formally known as Twitter, on Thursday afternoon.

In the footage, French security forces tell tourists to evacuate the area.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Crime Headline
Norway condemns Israeli decision to 'legalize' settlement outposts
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 06:12 PM
More than 40 kidnapping victims rescued from Ecuador's Los Lobos gang
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 06:00 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:59 PM
A seven-month-old is in critical condition after being trapped in a car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:52 PM
Travel to Israel declines from 533,200 in June 2023 to 97,700, June 2024
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:35 PM
PM Netanyahu approves flying a delegation to negotiate hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:22 PM
Magistrate Court extends detention of Karmiel terrorist's family members
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:10 PM
IAF strikes kill Hamas terrorists hiding in UNRWA school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 04:27 PM
France to deploy more police to prevent trouble after Sunday election
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 04:16 PM
Three-year-old boy injured after falling from a height in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 02:13 PM
Israeli elderly couple rescued from Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 12:11 PM
Putin holds talks with Iran's interim president
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 11:30 AM
Jewish soldier laid to rest in Ukraine
By MICHAEL STARR
07/04/2024 11:14 AM
Hadera resident attempts bank heist, in police custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 09:57 AM
IAF fighter jets strike key Hezbollah infrastructure overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 07:27 AM