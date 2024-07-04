Travel to Israel declines from 533,200 in June 2023 to 97,700 in June 2024

In the first half of 2024, the number of foreign arrivals was a fourth of what it was in the same period of 2023, Maariv reported Thursday. In the first half of 2024, 501,000 tourists arrived in Israel compared to 2.1 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Furthermore, during the month of June, the number of foreigners entering Israel was only 97,700 compared to 355,200 in the corresponding month last year.

Approximately 757,000 Israelis travelled abroad in June 2024 compared to 979,400 in June 2023. In the first half of 2024, three million Israelis left the country compared to 4.5 million in the same period in 2023.