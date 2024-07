The Israeli air force struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the areas of Qantara, Rab El Thalathine, Deir Siriane, and Talloussa, along with terror infrastructure in the area of Naqoura in southern Lebanon, the IDF reported Thursday evening.

Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Qantara, July 4, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Additionally, IDF artillery fired in several locations along southern Lebanon.