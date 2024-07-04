PM Netanyahu tells Biden he is committed to ending war only after goals are achieved

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with US President Joe Biden, where he formed him of his decision to send a delegation to continue negotiations for the release of the hostages and reiterated the principles to which Israel is committed, including Israel's commitment to ending the war only after achieving all of its goals, according to a Walla report on Thrusday.

Netanyahu also congratulated President Biden and the American people on the occasion of American Independence Day on July 4.

Netanyahu said that without the US, there would be no freedom in the world. President Biden said that without Israel, there is no security for Jews in the world.