Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

PM Netanyahu tells Biden he is committed to ending war only after goals are achieved

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with US President Joe Biden, where he formed him of his decision to send a delegation to continue negotiations for the release of the hostages and reiterated the principles to which Israel is committed, including Israel's commitment to ending the war only after achieving all of its goals, according to a Walla report on Thrusday.

Netanyahu also congratulated President Biden and the American people on the occasion of American Independence Day on July 4.

Netanyahu said that without the US, there would be no freedom in the world. President Biden said that without Israel, there is no security for Jews in the world.



Related Tags
Netanyahu and Biden Headline
Norway condemns Israeli decision to 'legalize' settlement outposts
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 06:12 PM
More than 40 kidnapping victims rescued from Ecuador's Los Lobos gang
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 06:00 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:59 PM
MDA announces death of seven-month-old who was trapped in a car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:52 PM
Travel to Israel declines from 533,200 in June 2023 to 97,700, June 2024
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:35 PM
PM Netanyahu approves flying a delegation to negotiate hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:22 PM
Reports of stabbing at the Versailles Palace near Paris
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:20 PM
Magistrate Court extends detention of Karmiel terrorist's family members
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:10 PM
IAF strikes kill Hamas terrorists hiding in UNRWA school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 04:27 PM
France to deploy more police to prevent trouble after Sunday election
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 04:16 PM
Three-year-old boy injured after falling from a height in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 02:13 PM
Israeli elderly couple rescued from Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 12:11 PM
Putin holds talks with Iran's interim president
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 11:30 AM
Jewish soldier laid to rest in Ukraine
By MICHAEL STARR
07/04/2024 11:14 AM
Hadera resident attempts bank heist, in police custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 09:57 AM