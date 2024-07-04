Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US military says it destroyed two Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in Red Sea

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 4, 2024 22:49

The US has destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea and one Houthi radar site in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen over the course of July 4, US Central Command announced.   

CENTCOM said "the USVs and radar site presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region." 



Related Tags
Houthis Headline
Courts arrest three individuals disguised as soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 10:32 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 10:11 PM
IDF announces one fallen soldier, on severely wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 09:33 PM
Ben-Gvir publishes PIJ terrorist video stating worse prison conditions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 08:59 PM
Netanyahu tells Biden he is committed to ending war only after goals met
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 07:20 PM
Norway condemns Israeli decision to 'legalize' settlement outposts
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 06:12 PM
More than 40 kidnapping victims rescued from Ecuador's Los Lobos gang
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 06:00 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:59 PM
MDA announces death of seven-month-old who was trapped in a car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:52 PM
Travel to Israel declines from 533,200 in June 2023 to 97,700, June 2024
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:35 PM
PM Netanyahu approves flying a delegation to negotiate hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:22 PM
Reports of stabbing at the Versailles Palace near Paris
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:20 PM
Magistrate Court extends detention of Karmiel terrorist's family members
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:10 PM
IAF strikes kill Hamas terrorists hiding in UNRWA school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 04:27 PM
France to deploy more police to prevent trouble after Sunday election
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 04:16 PM