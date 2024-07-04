US military says it destroyed two Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in Red Sea

The US has destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea and one Houthi radar site in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen over the course of July 4, US Central Command announced.
CENTCOM said "the USVs and radar site presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region."
July 4 U.S. Central Command Update ⁰In the past 24 hours U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea and one Houthi radar site in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen. ⁰It was determined… pic.twitter.com/UX9q8aDQoE— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 4, 2024