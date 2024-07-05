Jerusalem Post
UK's Labour wins first electoral seat to declare, Reform UK in second

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 5, 2024 05:36

Britain's Labour Party won the first parliamentary constituency to declare in the election on Thursday, beating the Reform UK candidate into second place in the Houghton and Sunderland South seat in northern England.

Nigel Farage's Reform UK party won its first parliamentary seat in the British election on Friday, with Lee Anderson retaining a seat he had won in 2019 when he was a member of the Conservative Party.

Anderson defected to Reform earlier this year and ran again as the party's candidate.

Nigel Farage, leader of the right-wing Reform UK party, won a seat in the British parliament for the first time on Friday in the seaside English town of Clacton-on-Sea, as voters deserted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.

Farage, whose career of anti-immigration, pro-Brexit campaigning has made him one of Britain's most recognizable and divisive political figures, comfortably beat the Conservative candidate Giles Watling who had previously held the seat.

His surprise entry into the election a month ago, having initially ruled out standing, boosted support for Reform UK across the country. That helped scupper Sunak's hopes of closing the gap on the center-left Labour Party, which is on course for a huge victory.

