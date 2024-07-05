Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK left-wing politician Galloway loses his parliamentary seat

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 5, 2024 05:14

Left-wing politician George Galloway lost his parliamentary seat in Britain's election on Friday, defeated by the Labour candidate in the northern English town of Rochdale.

Galloway had served for just four months after winning a by-election triggered by the death of the town's previous lawmaker.

Back in March, Galloway's pro-Palestinian campaign helped him win votes from the town's Muslim community and he secured what was his seventh stint as a lawmaker, representing his left-wing Workers Party of Britain.

That win came after Labour withdrew support from its candidate over a recording espousing conspiracy theories about Israel.

Galloway criticized Labour for supporting Israel in its war against Hamas during his winning by-election campaign in March.

Keir Starmer promises change after Labour's election victory
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 05:22 AM
Labour Party secures early election win in Houghton and Sunderland south
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 01:36 AM
Brazilian federal police accuse ex-president Bolsonaro of embezzling
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 11:49 PM
US military eliminates Houthi threats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 10:48 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 10:11 PM
IDF announces one fallen soldier, on severely wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 09:33 PM
Netanyahu tells Biden he is committed to ending war only after goals met
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 07:20 PM
Norway condemns Israeli decision to 'legalize' settlement outposts
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 06:12 PM
More than 40 kidnapping victims rescued from Ecuador's Los Lobos gang
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 06:00 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:59 PM
MDA announces death of seven-month-old who was trapped in a car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:52 PM
Travel to Israel declines from 533,200 in June 2023 to 97,700, June 2024
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:35 PM
PM Netanyahu approves flying a delegation to negotiate hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:22 PM
Reports of stabbing at the Versailles Palace near Paris
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:20 PM
Magistrate Court extends detention of Karmiel terrorist's family members
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 05:10 PM