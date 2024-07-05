UK left-wing politician Galloway loses his parliamentary seat

Left-wing politician George Galloway lost his parliamentary seat in Britain's election on Friday, defeated by the Labour candidate in the northern English town of Rochdale.

Galloway had served for just four months after winning a by-election triggered by the death of the town's previous lawmaker.

Back in March, Galloway's pro-Palestinian campaign helped him win votes from the town's Muslim community and he secured what was his seventh stint as a lawmaker, representing his left-wing Workers Party of Britain.

That win came after Labour withdrew support from its candidate over a recording espousing conspiracy theories about Israel.

Galloway criticized Labour for supporting Israel in its war against Hamas during his winning by-election campaign in March.