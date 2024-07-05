President Herzog congratulates UK's Starmer for election win

Israel's President Isaac Herzog congratulated Keir Starmer on his win in the UK elections on his official X account early Friday.
In the post, he wrote that he sends his warmest congratulations and looks forward to working with him "to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom."
He also expressed his gratitude to the UK's outgoing prime minister, Rishi Sunak.
I send my warmest congratulations to @Keir_Starmer. As he prepares to enter Downing Street as Prime Minister, I look forward to working together with him and his new government to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship…— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) July 5, 2024