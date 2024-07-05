Jerusalem Post
President Herzog congratulates UK's Starmer for election win

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel's President Isaac Herzog congratulated Keir Starmer on his win in the UK elections on his official X account early Friday.

In the post, he wrote that he sends his warmest congratulations and looks forward to working with him "to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom."

He also expressed his gratitude to the UK's outgoing prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

