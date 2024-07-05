President Herzog congratulates UK's Starmer for election win

Israel's President Isaac Herzog congratulated Keir Starmer on his win in the UK elections on his official X account early Friday.

In the post, he wrote that he sends his warmest congratulations and looks forward to working with him "to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom."

He also expressed his gratitude to the UK's outgoing prime minister, Rishi Sunak.