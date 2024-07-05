Two killed in Ukrainian strike on Donetsk region, Russian-backed official says

Two people were killed by Ukrainian army shelling of the Russian-controlled town of Volnovakha in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed regional head, said on Friday.

An additional fifteen people, including a teenage girl and two employees of Russia's Emergencies Ministry, were wounded, Pushilin said.

He said US-supplied HIMARS rockets and drones had been used in the attack, which damaged seven residential buildings in multiple settlements.

Video and pictures published by Russian army news outlet Zvezda showed a woman covered in blood lying on the ground next to a car, as well as a bus and several buildings with their windows shattered.

Reuters could not independenly verify that had happened and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.