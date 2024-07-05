Missiles fired from Lebanon fall near Zar'it and Mount Dov: IDF responds with airstrikes

Five missiles crossed from :ebanon into Israel and fell in the area of Zar'it and Mount Dov, the IDF reported on Friday.

Two of the rockets fell near Zar'it, and the other three in the area of Mount Dov. The IDF targeted the sources of the launches. Moreover, an IAF fighter jet struck an anti-aircraft missiles launcher used to attack Israeli aerial forces.

Additionally, a IAF fighter jets also targeted a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Markaba in Lebanon after identifying a terrorist who entered the terror structure.