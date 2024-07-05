Jerusalem Post
IAF strikes Hezbollah sites after rocket attacks near Kiryat Shmona leave two soldiers injured

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IAF aircrafts targeted Hezbollah launching and observation sites in Lebanon after Hezbollah's rocket launches that fell near Kiryat Shmona where two soldiers were injured, the IDF reported on Friday night.

According to the report, several launches from Lebanon were identified in different areas of the Upper Galilee. The Air Defense units successfully intercepted some of them.

The IDF also targeted artillery firing sources alongside other areas in Lebanon.

As a result of the launches fired towards the Kiryat Shmona area, two IDF soldiers sustained light injuries and were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital. Their families have been notified.



