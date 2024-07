Biden emphasized that he intends to remain in the election race and continue leading the Democratic party in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday night.

Let me say this as clearly as I can:I’m the sitting President of the United States. I’m the nominee of the Democratic party.I’m staying in the race. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 5, 2024

