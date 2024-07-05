US Defense Secretary expresses support for Gallant in efforts to close hostage deal

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the phone on Friday night regarding regional security challenges and the ongoing threats from Hezbollah, according to an official release by the Pentagon, where the American official "emphasized the firm commitment of the US to Israel's security and its right to self-defense, and urged de-escalation and the promotion of a diplomatic solution to the war in Gaza."

Austin also expressed strong support ongoing efforts to "finalize a ceasefire and hostage deal, as the most promising opportunity to bring all of the hostages home safely."