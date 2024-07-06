Jerusalem Post
Putin congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian, calls for bilateral cooperation

By REUTERS

 Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as the new president of Iran, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"I hope that your activities as president will contribute to further building up constructive bilateral cooperation in all areas for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of simplifying regional security and stability," the statement said.

Pezeshkian has pledged to open Iran to the world and deliver freedoms its people have yearned for.

 Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as Iran's president, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

 

