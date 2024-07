The bodies of 37-year-old Israeli national Isaac Cohen, and his 27-year-old Phillipino partner, Geneva Lopez, were discovered on Saturday morning in a remote quarry in the Tarlac province of the Philippines, Israeli media reported.

The pair had been missing for two weeks before their bodies were found. The couple’s car had been found burnt and abandoned.

The pair had been traveling to meet with someone who owed Cohen money, according to Ynet, which is when he went missing.