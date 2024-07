A loud explosion was heard in the vicinity of Hatzor Haglilit on Saturday afternoon, though no alarms sounded.

The Hatzor Haglilit Regional Council announced in a statement, "the explosion is apparently the result of a drone interception, parts of the interceptor fell in the area of Kramim and Bustan HaGalil neighourhoods."

"Residents are asked not to approach the fallen shrapnel and to report findings to the police."