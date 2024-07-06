Jerusalem Post
Mossad warns Egypt no changes should be made to hostage deal, CIA chief heads to Qatar - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 6, 2024 20:08

David Barnea, head of the Mossad, conveyed to mediators during hostage talks in Qatar over the weekend that to proceed with a hostage deal, Hamas must agree to the outline it received and make no changes, Ynet reported Saturday. 

Additionally, CIA head Bill Burns is expected to travel to Qatar this coming week to join hostage and ceasefire negotiations, Walla noted while quoting Israeli sources. 

While in Qatar, Burns will reportedly hold a joint meeting with the Prime Minister of Qatar, head of the Mossad, and head of Egyptian intelligence. 

