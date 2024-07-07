Gafni tells Netanyahu he 'desecrated Shabbat' by releasing statement about deal on Saturday

The leader of United Torah Judaism, MK Moshe Gafni, condemned the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday evening for issuing a statement concerning hostage and ceasefire negotations in Qatar during Shabbat.

"I condemn it completely, a completely unnecessary message which desecrated Shabbat," Gafni said. He further emphasized that the announcement lacked any "trace of pikuach nefesh" (saving lives in Hebrew, relates to the Jewish belief that saving lives supercedes everything, including Shabbat.)

The statement Gafni referred to announced that the head of Mossad David Barnea had returned from Doha, Qatar, after meeting with the representatives of the mediating countries, and that he will return next week accompanied by a team of Israeli officials.