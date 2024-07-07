Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Sydney house fire kills three children, police suspect homicide

By REUTERS

Three children, including a 10-month-old, were killed after fire ripped through a house in Sydney early on Sunday in an incident Australian police said they were treating as a homicide.

Emergency services were called to the property in Lalor Park, about 35 km (20 miles) west of Sydney's city center, police said in a statement.

Two boys, aged two and four, were treated at the scene but died shortly after being taken to the hospital, while a 10-month-old girl was found dead after the fire was extinguished, police said. A 28-year-old man, who frustrated police attempts to get into the property, was arrested and was being treated for fire-related injuries at the hospital under police guard, it said.

Canada police charge Syrian returnee with terrorism offenses
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 05:13 AM
Hollywood film producer Jon Landau passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 01:55 AM
Gafni tells Netanyahu he 'desecrated Shabbat'
By YAKI ADAMKER
07/07/2024 12:37 AM
Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 11:03 PM
IDF strikes terror targets operating in area of UNRWA school in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 09:59 PM
IDF kills senior Hezbollah official in Baalbek, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 09:29 PM
Mossad head conveys that no changes should be made to hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 08:06 PM
UAV strikes vehicle in Baalbek, Lebanon, killing one
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 07:54 PM
Explosions heard in Hatzor Haglilit, northern Israel, no sirens heard
By MAARIV
07/06/2024 06:09 PM
EU law enforcement agency removes antisemitic content online
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 03:41 PM
IDF operates in Balata, Nablus, six Palestinians injured
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/06/2024 03:12 PM
Body of missing Israeli man and his partner found in Philippines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 01:18 PM
Egypt's Sisi, Syria's Assad discuss Middle East, war in Gaza
By MAARIV
07/06/2024 12:49 PM
Hamas health ministry: Gaza death toll reaches 38,098
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 12:46 PM
Putin congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian, calls for bilateral cooperation
By REUTERS
07/06/2024 11:11 AM