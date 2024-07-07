Canada police charge Syrian returnee with terrorism offenses

Canadian police said on Saturday they had charged a returnee from Syria with terrorism-related offenses after an investigation into allegations that she had gone to join the Islamic State terrorist group.

Kimberly Polman, 51, was charged with two counts of leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group and participation in the activity of a terrorist group, the police said in a statement.

The charges under Section 83 of the Criminal Code stem from the investigation into the allegations Polman traveled to Syria from Canada in 2015 to join ISIS, police said.

She was repatriated to Canada in 2022 but not charged criminally, her lawyer said at the time.