'Irresponsible': Gallant criticizes Netanyahu over linking hostage deal with haredi draft exemption

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decisions regarding a hostage deal and the haredi draft,  according to Israeli media reports on Sunday.

Israeli media quoted Gallant as stating that Netanyahu "allows the opposition to overthrow the government and will bring defeat."

He also reportedly said, "This is a sensitive time. We need to reach a hostage deal - the political attempt to link the release of the hostages with a draft exemption for the ultra-Orthodox is dangerous and irresponsible."

