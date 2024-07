Three people were wounded from shrapnel due to the fall of an anti-tank missile in the Western Galilee, Israeli media reported Sunday.

The individuals were brought to the Galilee Medical Center.

A 31-year-old, who is reported by Israeli media to be an American citizen, was in critical condition and brought to the general intensive care unit. Two others, aged 42 and 25, are in stable condition and undergoing tests in the emergency room.