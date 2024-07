International media was invited by Israel to visit Rafah for the first time since the city was taken over by the IDF two months ago, AP News reported on Sunday.

AP News journalists recorded a soldier showing the reporters where tunnels had been based as he explained to them that many of the tunnels were booby-trapped.

The soldier explained that many of these tunnels had been used to smuggle weapons into Gaza.

The videographer captured scenes of destroyed sand-covered structures.