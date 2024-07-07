Gallant: Ceasefire with Hamas doesn't mean we'll stop fighting Hezbollah

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to IDF soldiers during an operational assessment at the summit of Mount Hermon in northern Israel, Israeli media reported Sunday.

While speaking to soldiers, Gallant stated, "We are in critical days for exercising our power against an enemy who only understands this way. Even if we reach a deal in the South, we will continue to fight until we bring Hezbollah to a settlement and restore security to residents of the north."

In attendance were commander of the 210th Division, Brig.-Gen. Yair Palai, deputy commander of the 188th Brigade, Lt.-Col. Oded Adani, as well as battalion commanders operating in the areas of the Hermon and Mount Dov.