Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gallant: Ceasefire with Hamas doesn't mean we'll stop fighting Hezbollah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to IDF soldiers during an operational assessment at the summit of Mount Hermon in northern Israel, Israeli media reported Sunday.

While speaking to soldiers, Gallant stated, "We are in critical days for exercising our power against an enemy who only understands this way. Even if we reach a deal in the South, we will continue to fight until we bring Hezbollah to a settlement and restore security to residents of the north."

In attendance were commander of the 210th Division, Brig.-Gen. Yair Palai, deputy commander of the 188th Brigade, Lt.-Col. Oded Adani, as well as battalion commanders operating in the areas of the Hermon and Mount Dov. 

International media re-enters Gaza, eyes destruction in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 06:54 PM
Three injured in anti-missile attack in Western Galilee, one in critical
By MAARIV
07/07/2024 05:29 PM
Gallant critiques Netanyahu for linking hostage deal with haredi draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 04:51 PM
Netanyahu will consult with hostage negotiators prior to send-off
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 04:44 PM
AG's office opposes Netanyahu's request to postpone trials due war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 04:14 PM
Israeli air strike in Gaza city kills senior Hamas official - report
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 03:44 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes near east coast of Kamchatka, Russia
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 03:30 PM
French voter turnout significantly higher than last time by midday
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 02:39 PM
Hamas says it's waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 12:01 PM
Canada police charge Syrian returnee with terrorism offenses
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 05:13 AM
Three children killed in Sydney house fire treated as homicide by police
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 04:55 AM
Hollywood film producer Jon Landau passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 01:55 AM
Gafni tells Netanyahu he 'desecrated Shabbat'
By YAKI ADAMKER
07/07/2024 12:37 AM
Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 11:03 PM
Mossad head conveys that no changes should be made to hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 08:06 PM