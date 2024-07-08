Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Argentina's Milei rails against socialism in first visit to Brazil as president

By REUTERS

Javier Milei, making his first visit to Brazil as Argentina's president, attacked socialism for curtailing liberties and creating corruption in a speech on Sunday to a conservative rally led by former Brazilian hard-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Reading from a prepared speech at the CPAC Brasil 2024 event, Milei made no mention of Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, even as Bolsonaro supporters chanted insults about the leftist leader and called for him to be put in jail.

Milei skipped the presidential summit of the Mercosur trade block in Paraguay on Monday, where he would finally meet Lula, leader Argentina's main trading partner. He instead decided to attend the rally of his right-wing ally Bolsonaro.

Milei strained relations with the Brazilian government by calling Lula "corrupt" and a "communist" in a post on X last week - the most recent in a number of insults. Lula has in the past demanded an apology from Milei.

After the speech, the crowd cheered Bolsonaro, saying they want him back in power, despite his being banned from seeking elected office until 2030 for attacks on democracy, and under investigation for other alleged crimes during his four-year term.

IDF targets Hamas infrastructure in central Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/08/2024 01:19 AM
Ten die during a fire in nursing home in Uruguay
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 10:13 PM
Lieutenant-Colonel in the 401st Armored Brigade moderately injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 08:29 PM
International media re-enters Gaza, eyes destruction in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 06:54 PM
Gallant, while speaking at Mount Hermon, pledges to fight Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 06:50 PM
Three injured in anti-missile attack in Western Galilee, one in critical
By MAARIV
07/07/2024 05:29 PM
Gallant critiques Netanyahu for linking hostage deal with haredi draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 04:51 PM
Netanyahu will consult with hostage negotiators prior to send-off
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 04:44 PM
AG's office opposes Netanyahu's request to postpone trials due war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 04:14 PM
Israeli air strike in Gaza city kills senior Hamas official - report
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 03:44 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes near east coast of Kamchatka, Russia
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 03:30 PM
French voter turnout significantly higher than last time by midday
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 02:39 PM
Hamas says it's waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 12:01 PM
Canada police charge Syrian returnee with terrorism offenses
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 05:13 AM
Three children killed in Sydney house fire treated as homicide by police
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 04:55 AM