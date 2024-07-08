Jerusalem Post
IAF, artillery strike Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Air Force (IAF) struck a Hezbollah military site in the Jabal Tourah area in southern Lebanon overnight, the IDF stated on Monday morning.

At the same time, the air force also hit targets in the areas of Qabrikha and Tallouseh, striking a Hezbollah weapons storage facility and military structure in those areas, respectively.

IDF strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. July 8, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IAF also targeted more terror infrastructure sites in the Houla and Ayta ash Shab areas of southern Lebanon, the IDF added.

Additionally, Israeli artillery reportedly fired upon various areas in southern Lebanon in order to eliminate threats.



