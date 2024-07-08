Jerusalem Post
'I came to thank you': Ben-Gvir meets civilian investigated in Nukhba terrorist murder case

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir met with the civilian being investigated on suspicion of murdering a Nukhba terrorist on October 7, and offered him backing, his office stated on Monday.

"I came to thank you on behalf of the State of Israel," Ben-Gvir reportedly said, adding, "I heard about your story of heroism, how you risked yourself [and] went to save people's lives. You reminded me of heroes from the past, like Mordechai Anielewicz and the other heroes of Israel who risked themselves."

"The terrible injustice done to you by the state attorney Amit Aisman, who ordered to open a delusional and crazy investigation - is a terrible thing. But I came to say thank you on behalf of the State of Israel," the minister concluded. 

 

