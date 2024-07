After 12 hours of quiet, Hezbollah launched a barrage on northern Israel, hitting various towns in the North, the IDF announced on Monday, adding it had responded to the barrage by targeting Hezbollah's infrastructure.

Fighter jets hit areas near the towns of Maroun al-Ras, Ayta ash Shab, and Houla in southern Lebanon, targeting military buildings and infrastructure.

No casualties were reported from the Hezbollah strikes earlier in the day.