Palau-flagged vessel Verbena attacked by Yemen's Houthis 'towed outside threat area'

The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) confirmed on Monday the Palau-flagged cargo vessel Verbena that was attacked by Yemen's Houthis on June 13 has been towed away from its threat area and is en route to its next port of call.

The Verbena was targeted by three missiles while it was transiting the Gulf of Aden, 98 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden, JMIC said. Yemen's Houthi's later claimed responsibility for the attack.

As a result, the cargo vessel caught fire and the crew was unable to contain it. The vessel had taken on water after the crew was rescued and transported to safety, the US Central Command said, adding one crew member was injured as a result of the attack.

